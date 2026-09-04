Budget Breakdown: A Tiny Red Addition Adds a Radical Amount of Utility for a Family of Four

In 2017, Zuzana Fuhrmannova and her partner, Tomas Binder, began renting a small house in Nečín, a village in the Czech Republic’s Central Bohemian region about 25 miles south of Prague. Zuzana, a property manager who works from home about once a week, had been looking for a suitable place to raise her then two young sons from a previous marriage. She found out about the rental, an approximately 1,146-square foot weekend cabin, through an acquaintance and reached out to the owner. They settled on an unusual agreement: instead of paying rent, they would partially renovate the house.