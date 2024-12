The rear of the parlor level is now a playroom/living area with sliding glass doors that provide access to the backyard. Built-in buffet cabinets flank pocket doors to the dining room. "It’s a casual zone where people can congregate while a meal is being made or before everyone moves into the formal dining area," says Robinson. "That was something we really thought about carefully." The wallpaper is House of Hackney’s Plantasia Prism.