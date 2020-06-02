Budget Breakdown: A Weekend DIY Turns a Neglected Garage Into a Backyard Hangout for $13K
In Portland, Oregon, an experiential designer transforms half of his decrepit garage into a screened porch over just three days, creating a laid-back, outdoor room.
Text by
A year after Ben Carstensen moved into his 1925 bungalow in Portland, Oregon, he had a mission: to get his backyard ready for the summer. "It was just filled with weeds and an old, dead tree," Carstensen says of the space. "I tore everything out and started with a blank canvas."
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.
Try Dwell+ for FREE
Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In
Published
Last Updated