Jake installs plumbing lines for Buster’s shower. The bus, at eight feet wide and 29 feet long, weighs in at 20,000 pounds. Jake, the primary driver, was confident about being able to maneuver the vehicle. "Along with considerations such as having an understanding of hydraulics, air brakes, diesel fuel, et cetera, it’s mainly about being mindful that you’re driving this mammoth thing on the roadways," he says.