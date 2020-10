The rear of the bus holds the platform bed, warmed by a Cubic Mini Grizzly Woodstove ($900) enclosed by a terra-cotta tile heat shield ($90). When the bus was snowed in at a campground in Nederland, Colorado, the wood stove came in handy. "It was actually a wonderfully cozy, delightful experience. For three days we lived in our tiny home, cooking, reading, and hiking with our adventure pup," says Timothy.