Brooklyn Museum's reOrder

The building, designed by McKim, Mead, and White—the firm who created many of New York's prized turn-of-the-century buildings like the Metropolitain Museum of Art—has undergone numerous transformations. Situ Studio emphasizes yet another transformation that celebrates whimsy and décor as it does function and form. On view for ten months starting Friday March 4, the opening of the exhibit and the Great Hall aligns with Brooklyn Museum’s First Saturday, which opens the museum to the public free of charge. In the weeks leading up to the opening, Situ Studio invited Dwell.com to get a sneak peek at the space and its construction.