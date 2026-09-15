Once Condemned, This 1888 San Diego Victorian Is on the Market for $4.5M
Location: 2133 2nd Ave, San Diego, California
Price: $4,500,000
Footprint: 4,502 square feet (4 beds, 5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.10 acres
Year Built: 1888
From the Agent: "Steeped in history and overlooking the San Diego skyline, 2133 2nd Avenue is more than a residence—it is an architectural treasure. Built in 1888, this iconic Victorian in the heart of Banker’s Hill has been meticulously restored to honor its storied past while blending modern luxury. From the stately wrought iron gates to the intricate architectural details, every inch reflects timeless craftsmanship. A dramatic freestanding spiral staircase and reimagined vintage elevator create an unforgettable experience, while a hidden speakeasy and secluded backyard provide exceptional spaces for entertaining and relaxation. The home offers two elegant guest suites, an additional en suite bedroom, and an entire third-floor primary retreat with multiple decks capturing panoramic views of the harbor, downtown skyline, Coronado Bridge, and Pacific sunsets."
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2133 2nd Ave in San Diego, California, is currently listed for $4,500,000 by Lindsay Dunlap at Compass.
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TopicsReal Estate
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