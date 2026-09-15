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Once Condemned, This 1888 San Diego Victorian Is on the Market for $4.5MView 13 Photos

Once Condemned, This 1888 San Diego Victorian Is on the Market for $4.5M

After a monumental overhaul, the Broderick Kenny House has a hidden speakeasy, more than 30 chandeliers and sconces, and pillars from the “Titanic” film set.
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Location: 2133 2nd Ave, San Diego, California

Price: $4,500,000

Footprint: 4,502 square feet (4 beds, 5 baths) 

Lot Size: 0.10 acres

Year Built: 1888

From the Agent: "Steeped in history and overlooking the San Diego skyline, 2133 2nd Avenue is more than a residence—it is an architectural treasure. Built in 1888, this iconic Victorian in the heart of Banker’s Hill has been meticulously restored to honor its storied past while blending modern luxury. From the stately wrought iron gates to the intricate architectural details, every inch reflects timeless craftsmanship. A dramatic freestanding spiral staircase and reimagined vintage elevator create an unforgettable experience, while a hidden speakeasy and secluded backyard provide exceptional spaces for entertaining and relaxation. The home offers two elegant guest suites, an additional en suite bedroom, and an entire third-floor primary retreat with multiple decks capturing panoramic views of the harbor, downtown skyline, Coronado Bridge, and Pacific sunsets."

When the current owner purchased the home in the 1990s, it was condemned by the City of San Diego. An extensive renovation brought the property back from the brink.&nbsp;

When the current owner purchased the home in the 1990s, it was condemned by the City of San Diego. An extensive renovation brought the property back from the brink. 

The home is illuminated by more than 30 chandeliers and custom sconces.&nbsp;

The home is illuminated by more than 30 chandeliers and custom sconces. 

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During the renovation, the seller sourced columns from the set of the film&nbsp;Titanic&nbsp;that are replicas of ones from the real ship’s first-class dining room.

During the renovation, the seller sourced columns from the set of the film Titanic that are replicas of ones from the real ship’s first-class dining room.

Once Condemned, This 1888 San Diego Victorian Is on the Market for $4.5M - Photo 4 of 12 -
The home is available fully furnished.

The home is available fully furnished.

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The home qualifies for the Mills Act, which offers tax savings for restoring and maintaining historic homes.&nbsp;

The home qualifies for the Mills Act, which offers tax savings for restoring and maintaining historic homes. 

According to the seller, the antique stained glass French doors in the speakeasy are from Tivoli Bar &amp; Grill, the oldest bar in San Diego.&nbsp;

According to the seller, the antique stained glass French doors in the speakeasy are from Tivoli Bar & Grill, the oldest bar in San Diego. 

Once Condemned, This 1888 San Diego Victorian Is on the Market for $4.5M - Photo 9 of 12 -
Once Condemned, This 1888 San Diego Victorian Is on the Market for $4.5M - Photo 10 of 12 -
Once Condemned, This 1888 San Diego Victorian Is on the Market for $4.5M - Photo 11 of 12 -
Once Condemned, This 1888 San Diego Victorian Is on the Market for $4.5M - Photo 12 of 12 -
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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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