After a Breakthrough Renovation, a Brick House Near Paris Seeks €1.5M

From the Agent: "Located in Bois-Colombes, this family home was designed in 2011 by architect Jacques Moussafir in collaboration with Gilles Poirée. Born from the restructuring and extension of an early 20th-century worker’s house, this home stands out in a relatively homogeneous suburban fabric. Its dark brick facade, wooden frames, and fragmented volumes contrast with the neighborhood’s architecture while integrating the project into its surroundings. The ground floor features a spacious kitchen with a dining area, extended by a terrace outside. On the half-level, the garden floor consists of two quiet, bright bedrooms opening onto a landscaped garden to the west. They share a bathroom adorned with yellow mosaics, featuring a bathtub and double sink, a large walk-in closet, and separate toilets. Oriented east-west, the first floor offers a bright living room with a double-height ceiling. The top floor is reserved for a large primary suite, complete with a shower room covered in glossy black tile and an adjacent office."