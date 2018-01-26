Actor Brendan Fraser’s Former Beverly Hills Home Is For Sale For $4.25 Million

The 3,948-square-foot, midcentury-modern property on Readcrest Drive—which sits on a prime piece of land that measures 9,335 square feet—was Fraser's home from 1996 to 2007. It's now for sale through Rodeo Realty.

Located on a private cul-de-sac above a canyon in Beverly Hills, the light and airy house is surrounded by palm trees, and carries a relaxing, almost-tropical atmosphere that complements its prestigious location and stunning views.

The floor-to-ceiling glass walls in the residence's double-height living room frames spectacular vistas of the city, canyon, and ocean beyond.

The house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a master suite with an attached loft that can be used as an office. It also has two garages, a media room, gym, photography dark room, and wine cellar.

Built into one corner of the kitchen is a leather booth with a dining table that recalls the seating traditionally found in old diners.

The stainless-steel kitchen worktops add to the retro appeal that this space exudes.

Like the living room, the dining area is also surrounding by tall glass walls and is equipped with a glass door that leads out to an outdoor terrace with a sunny lounge area and portable barbecue.

On the mezzanine level is a family room with a balcony that overlooks the living room.

At the back of the house is a resort-style waterfall pool and spa that's surrounded by greenery.

Its outdoor decks and terraces, expansive glass windows, lush greenery, and cool Mediterranean white walls make this home an ideal place to indulge in indoor/outdoor living—with a dash of Hollywood glamour.