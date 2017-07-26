Breakfast in Bed: Greek Socca, by Café Gratitude

Café Gratitude, the 100% organic gourmet restaurant group in Southern California, nails nutritious and delicious with their vegan fare. Their Rose Avenue outpost also happens to be a favorite lunch destination for the Parachute squad. Determined to make some Gratitude goodness ourselves, we asked their chefs for a breakfast in bed recipe that was warm, filling and – yes – plant-based for mornings at home.

Meet the Greek Socca. This chickpea flour frittata is a staple of Northern Mediterranean cuisine, enjoyed in various forms from Southern France through the Italian Riviera – always with a regional twist. Whether stuffed like a sandwich, tossed into a large salad or wrapped in a burrito, socca is a fast and nutritious for when you feel like breakfast in bed. Ingredients Serves 4 Garbanzo Bean Batter 2 c filtered water ¾ c garbanzo bean flour ⅛ c olive oil 1 tsp salt Cashew Ricotta 3 c cashews (soaked and rinsed) 1/2 tbsp salt 1/4 c lemon juice 3/4 c filtered waterGremolata 1 bunch parsley (2 c) 2 cloves peeled garlic 1 lemon peel Farinata 1 tbsp red onion 2 c tomato, diced 3 c spinach 20 kalamata olives, halved 2 tbsp gremolata (recipe above) Preparation and Cooking Wake up under the warm Mediterranean sun with Café Gratitude's healthy breakfast in bed; Source: Café Gratitude/Parachute Prepare the garbanzo bean batter by whisking together water and garbanzo bean flour. Cover and let sit overnight or for at least six hours. The following day, skim off any foam that has accumulated on the top of the batter and whisk in olive oil and salt. Preheat oven to 325° Fahrenheit. Put four personal-sized cast iron skillets into the oven to heat. Combine ingredients for the cashew ricotta in a blender. Then finely chop ingredients for gremolata. Remove cast iron skillets from oven and add two teaspoons of olive oil to each skillet. Combine the garbanzo bean batter with the farinata ingredients and distribute evenly in oiled skillets. Bake in oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and lightly separate farinata from the bottoms of the cast iron skillets with a spatula. Garnish each farinata with a drizzle of cashew ricotta and a sprinkle of gremolata.

