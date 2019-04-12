A Brazilian Architect Builds a Dream Home For Her Parents
A Brazilian Architect Builds a Dream Home For Her Parents

By Meg Dwyer / Photos by Estudiograma
A pair of empty nesters call on their architect daughter to create a home that fulfills their retirement wish list.

When their children moved out in 2015, Neusa Gheno, a retired schoolteacher, and her husband, José Vilmar, a former colonel in the administrative area of the military, embarked on a journey to build their dream home. Having lived for three decades in Curitiba, Brazil, the couple chose to relocate six hours west, to Pato Branco, a city that José had become enamored with during a short work stint there. To create a space that afforded views of both the city and nearby greenery, they turned to their daughter, architect Barbara Becker, for help.

