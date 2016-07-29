Bow by Taylor McKenzie-Veal

The Bow chair is a minimal wooden dining chair that stacks. The design inherits many classic features of a traditional windsor chair, but does so in a clean and contemporary manner. The primary element is the steambent bow that extends from the back of the chair forward, becoming the front legs. This innovative take on the windsor bow component makes construction more efficient and allows the design to take on its dramatic stance. Furthermore, the bow makes it possible to stack successive chairs neatly. The Bow armchair complements the dining chair to create a complete set. See more at Leibal.



