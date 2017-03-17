Botanica Workshop | Good For You + Good For Mankind Intimates

Originally, I heard of the brand Botanica Workshop through Jessica Taft Langdon, designer of the Palatines . She highly recommended them, and after I viewed their website, I saw why. I was immediately drawn to their style; it’s both delicate and confident. Seeing the pieces in person only added to the original appeal. Beautifully crafted underpinnings laid in rows on a table when I finally saw the pieces in person, and ethereal slips hung around the rest of the booth. The color palette caught my eye right away. Soft neutrals that are romantic yet modern, with a few pops of color – for instance, a vibrant yellow achieved from a natural turmeric dye. Her collections are comprised of mostly signature pieces. These include several cuts and fabrications of bras, panties and slips. Additional items and color ways are added seasonally. I wanted to get to know the brand and the designer behind it, Misa Miyazawa, after this first encounter. At the time I first saw her, she was clearly and understandably swamped with customers, so we set up a studio visit, which I brought my whole family to. Thank you again, Misa, for having us.





I have often felt that there is a collective creative energy just waiting to be tapped into. Before trends even start, people are drawn towards similar desires for newness. When someone is looking for a change, chances are many others are as well. Having recently been introduced to a more sustainable way of living, Misa was looking for organic, comfortable, well-made underwear that fit her lifestyle. Something that was healthy for her and the planet while avoiding the overuse of lace and panty bling. An avid vintage shopper, she also wanted something that would work well with her wardrobe. Fortunately for all of us, when her search was unsuccessful Misa decided to create her own line.

Misa was initially living in New York when the idea came to her. She had years of experience working in the fashion industry that provided her with insights regarding what she did and did not want in a brand. Slow fashion was important to her. Unfortunately, finding domestic suppliers and manufacturers who were willing to work on a smaller scale proved to be difficult. The amount of units she wished to produce and the fabric and trimmings needed to make them were not large enough for many companies to consider doing business with her. A move back to her hometown of Los Angeles brought Misa closer to a larger network of manufacturers, including companies willing to work with smaller designers. At the time, she was sewing all of the prototypes herself, pulling from her technical training in ready to wear, yet there was indeed still a learning curve. Although undergarments look pretty straightforward, they are actually tricky little things. Especially when elastic and silk are involved, they require a steady hand, lots of patience and very precise cuts. Misa spent a year making pieces she deemed unworthy before becoming more confident in her skills. During this time, she was also able to find local sample makers and manufacturers who fit her production needs, as well as her quality standards. The first Botanica Workshop collection became available for Spring 2015.