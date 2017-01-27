21-Stories Condo-Hotel at Bosanova

Rising 21-stories above the beachfront Avenida del Mar, this condo-hotel is sure to become a highly desirable A-list destination and most prominent addition to Mazatlan’s skyline. It is situated on Mazatlan’s crescent moon bay and faces a pristine shoreline and two landmark islands just off shore, with the historical lighthouse "El Faro" to the south. It sits perfectly between the historic town center, centro histórico, and the booming Golden Zone, Zona Dorada, both minutes away via open-air cab.



The building’s appearance is pure structure. Architecture and structure create a synergistic phenomenon, with no clear distinction made between the two. The intricate structural elements mutually support each other and converge into an intertwined and interconnected system much like the Mangrove tree’s laced trunk made up of multiple fingers digging deep into a rich swamp ecosystem; each root interwoven and interdependent with the next. This organically inspired and rigid structure serves two purposes: it provides strength and an overall skeleton that accommodates the wind loads coming off the adjacent ocean and possible seismic conditions; and, it represents a metaphor of the local Mangrove trees that gently shelter the hundreds of natural inhabitants of nearby wetlands.