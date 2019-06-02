Book This Idyllic Portuguese Home For Your Next Escape

See this year’s best-designed holiday gifts
Could the modern, minimalist villa known as Casa Luum be your next vacation spot? We think so.
Nestled among hundreds of olive, almond, and cork trees at a site that was once home to ancient ruins, Casa Luum is a stunning modern getaway in The Algarve, Portugal’s southernmost coastal region. 

Designed by local architect Pedro Domingos, the four-bedroom retreat is a mix of whitewashed concrete walls and bold rectangular forms. Cleverly integrated into its natural landscape, the home opens itself up to its surroundings via multiple patios, rooftop terraces, and a large central courtyard with a serene swimming pool. If you're ready to pack your bags, just wait until you see inside.

The stunning retreat is centered around a serene swimming pool with natural stone touches.

The home integrates many sustainable practices, including using solar energy to heat water. 

The rectangular edges of the whitewash rooftop terrace is perfectly integrated into the surrounding nature.

The owners encourage native plant growth by consulting with Sigmetum, a team of botanical architects based in Lisbon. 

A peaceful corner of interconnected outdoor space. 

The cool midcentury fireplace was designed in 1965 by Spanish architects Alfonso Mila and Federico Correa.

The kitchen features a large central island with natural stone countertops and a stylish SMEG refrigerator. 

Meals can be taken al fresco or in the dining room. Locally sourced ceramics and wood pieces are artistic touches found throughout the home. 

The elegant bedrooms feature large pendulum doors that also act as windows.

The patio space helps connect the home to nature, allowing guests to enjoy a taste of Mediterranean indoor/outdoor living. 

The expansive rooftop terrace features stunning views of the surrounding nature reserve. 

Please contact Casa Luum directly for rates and availability. Learn more about the retreat on Facebook and Instagram.

Project Credits: 
Architect of Record: Pedro Dominigos

Landscape Architecture: Sigmetum

Lighting Design: Kristoff Van der Vekens

Interior Design: Kristoff Van der Vekens 

Photography: Alexander Bogorodskiy

