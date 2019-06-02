Book This Idyllic Portuguese Home For Your Next Escape
Nestled among hundreds of olive, almond, and cork trees at a site that was once home to ancient ruins, Casa Luum is a stunning modern getaway in The Algarve, Portugal’s southernmost coastal region.
Designed by local architect Pedro Domingos, the four-bedroom retreat is a mix of whitewashed concrete walls and bold rectangular forms. Cleverly integrated into its natural landscape, the home opens itself up to its surroundings via multiple patios, rooftop terraces, and a large central courtyard with a serene swimming pool. If you're ready to pack your bags, just wait until you see inside.
Please contact Casa Luum directly for rates and availability. Learn more about the retreat on Facebook and Instagram.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Pedro Dominigos
Landscape Architecture: Sigmetum
Lighting Design: Kristoff Van der Vekens
Interior Design: Kristoff Van der Vekens
Photography: Alexander Bogorodskiy
