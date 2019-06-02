Book This Idyllic Portuguese Home For Your Next Escape

Nestled among hundreds of olive, almond, and cork trees at a site that was once home to ancient ruins, Casa Luum is a stunning modern getaway in The Algarve, Portugal’s southernmost coastal region.

Designed by local architect Pedro Domingos, the four-bedroom retreat is a mix of whitewashed concrete walls and bold rectangular forms. Cleverly integrated into its natural landscape, the home opens itself up to its surroundings via multiple patios, rooftop terraces, and a large central courtyard with a serene swimming pool. If you're ready to pack your bags, just wait until you see inside.