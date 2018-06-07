Get Cozy in This Renovated A-Frame Cabin in the Woods

When Chad and Courtney Ludeman, the husband-and-wife team behind Philadelphia's design-driven Lokal Hotel, started searching for a property in New Jersey, they were looking for something between Philly and the shore towns to the south. They wanted a property that would be convenient for a quick escape from the city—and close enough to the shore for day trips to the beach. When they came across a classic 1960s A-frame cabin on the Maurice River in Dorchester, they knew it was the one.

"We’ve always had a soft spot for A-frames," says Chad, "and even though this one hadn’t been updated since it was built, the bones were great, and the property was just what we were looking for."