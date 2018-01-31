Slip Away to These Sleek New Villas in a Costa Rican Forest
Vacation Homes + Travel

Slip Away to These Sleek New Villas in a Costa Rican Forest

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Nestled between a tropical forest and the Pacific Ocean, Joya Villas is an astounding, modern getaway designed by architect Benjamin Garcia Saxe.

Set against the lush, tropical backdrop of the Santa Teresa rainforest in Costa Rica, the newly opened Joya Villas designed by the award-winning Studio Saxe offer deluxe accommodations that boast a seamless indoor/outdoor  living.

Casa Bri Bri

Casa Meleku

The two villas—Casa Bri Bri and Casa Maleku—blend large, steel-frame I-beam construction with carefully crafted wooden screens and hardwood floors, creating a distinct architectural presence with a tropical vibe. Each vacation home was designed to open up to the beguiling environment, capture views of the ocean beyond, and enjoy a continual flow of air—allowing guests to experience a profound and direct connection to the land.

The approach to Casa Bri Bri

A peaceful poolside vignette at Casa Bri Bri

The villas provide an intimate setting for guests to unwind in the privacy of their own "home away from home."&nbsp;

The bright and airy open-plan living area in Casa Bri Bri,

Retractable glass doors bring a sense of the outdoors inside the home.

The villa's location is just a stone's throw from the sea.

Unparalleled views of the Costa Rican coast can be enjoyed from the bedroom balcony.&nbsp;

The bathroom integrates a sense of the outdoors.

The villas face one of the best surfing breaks in the region, enabling guests to spot the best swells and simply walk down to the beach to enjoy them. 

Casa Meleku nestled in the hillside&nbsp;

Joya Villas is a clear reflection of a new wave of contextual, contemporary, tropical architecture that is born from and adapts to its precise location, land contours, and climate. These ingredients are then brought to life through the careful balance of modern building techniques and touches of handcrafted natural materials. 

—Architect Benjamin Garcia Saxe

The private setting of Casa Meleku's pool area offers spectacular views of the Cabo Blanco Nature Reserve and the majestic Pacific Ocean.

The minimalist contemporary interiors blend hardwood floors with concrete and steel.&nbsp;

A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.&nbsp;

The open plan brings the outside in with unlimited access to the stunning surroundings.&nbsp;

A quiet corner of Casa Meleku

Staggered balconies add to the drama of the exterior without competing with the breathtaking view.&nbsp;

&nbsp;One of the&nbsp;bedrooms in Casa Meleku

This minimalist bathroom in Casa Meleku beautifully captures the atmosphere of the property.&nbsp;

The Costa Rican Sunset

Reserve your stay at the Joya Villas online. Both properties can accommodate up to 10 guests, and start at $900 a night. 


Project Credits:

Architect of Record: Studio Saxe 

Design Director: Benjamin García Saxe 

Project Architect: Cesar Coto 

Project Coordinator: Laura Morelli 

Architectural Visualizer: Rogelio Quesada 

Structural Engineer: Sotela Alfaro Ltda. 

Electromechanical Engineer: Dynamo Studio 

Builder: Dante Medri