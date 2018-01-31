Slip Away to These Sleek New Villas in a Costa Rican Forest
Set against the lush, tropical backdrop of the Santa Teresa rainforest in Costa Rica, the newly opened Joya Villas designed by the award-winning Studio Saxe offer deluxe accommodations that boast a seamless indoor/outdoor living.
The two villas—Casa Bri Bri and Casa Maleku—blend large, steel-frame I-beam construction with carefully crafted wooden screens and hardwood floors, creating a distinct architectural presence with a tropical vibe. Each vacation home was designed to open up to the beguiling environment, capture views of the ocean beyond, and enjoy a continual flow of air—allowing guests to experience a profound and direct connection to the land.
The villas face one of the best surfing breaks in the region, enabling guests to spot the best swells and simply walk down to the beach to enjoy them.
Joya Villas is a clear reflection of a new wave of contextual, contemporary, tropical architecture that is born from and adapts to its precise location, land contours, and climate. These ingredients are then brought to life through the careful balance of modern building techniques and touches of handcrafted natural materials.
—Architect Benjamin Garcia Saxe
Reserve your stay at the Joya Villas online. Both properties can accommodate up to 10 guests, and start at $900 a night.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Studio Saxe
Design Director: Benjamin García Saxe
Project Architect: Cesar Coto
Project Coordinator: Laura Morelli
Architectural Visualizer: Rogelio Quesada
Structural Engineer: Sotela Alfaro Ltda.
Electromechanical Engineer: Dynamo Studio
Builder: Dante Medri