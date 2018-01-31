Slip Away to These Sleek New Villas in a Costa Rican Forest

Set against the lush, tropical backdrop of the Santa Teresa rainforest in Costa Rica, the newly opened Joya Villas designed by the award-winning Studio Saxe offer deluxe accommodations that boast a seamless indoor/outdoor living.

The two villas—Casa Bri Bri and Casa Maleku—blend large, steel-frame I-beam construction with carefully crafted wooden screens and hardwood floors, creating a distinct architectural presence with a tropical vibe. Each vacation home was designed to open up to the beguiling environment, capture views of the ocean beyond, and enjoy a continual flow of air—allowing guests to experience a profound and direct connection to the land.