Bold Kitchen Island Pendant Lighting Shines Bright in Boston Home

Based in Boston, Grayscale Design captures the essence of their clients' visions, personalities, and lifestyles throughout their projects, and this Shornecliff home certainly exemplifies just that. Niche modern kitchen island pendant lighting brings brightness to this bold interior, and we couldn't be more thrilled with how perfectly it ties the space together.

Fill up on the Latest in Kitchen Design Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

A trio of our Trove pendants in Opaline glass hang from individual junction boxes above the kitchen island. Part of the Crystalline Series, which embraces playful, fresh colors and defined angels, the Trove pendant's striking diamond silhouette immediately draws the eye's attention. The grouping of three in this interior creates maximum impact, adding visual depth to the space.