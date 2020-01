Sandy Rendel Architects replaced an old workshop with a striking new home in Lewes, East Sussex, England. The structure is located right at the edge of the town, in a spot that formerly functioned as a wharf to an adjacent quarry. Due to its prominent siting, the planning authority wanted to see a bold design that would signal the town's entrance. The building shell, made of SIPS, was prefabricated offsite, allowing for significant time savings in construction.