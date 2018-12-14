Bold Design Invigorates This Formerly Cookie-Cutter Midcentury Home That’s Asking $345K
Desert Homes + Real Estate

Bold Design Invigorates This Formerly Cookie-Cutter Midcentury Home That’s Asking $345K

By Melissa Dalton
The stylistic approach for The Black House, the newest project on offer from the Phoenix-based Knob Modern Design, can be summed up in three words: dark, bold, and sexy.

Knob Modern, helmed by Amy Beaumont, renovated this 1964 cookie-cutter home in Tempe with an eye toward making the two-bedroom, two- bath home "stand out from the rest."  

To start, Beaumont gutted the interior and exposed the wood ceiling trusses, creating a generous sense of space in the 1,040-square-foot layout. The second bedroom then received two custom steel-and-glass doors which can be folded back flat to enlarge the main living and entertaining space. 

A pony wall separating the principal bedroom was then topped in glass, which stretches all the way to the roof deck, in order to enhance the overall sense of space while still creating separation. 

Beaumont left the original block walls and floor exposed and painted all the drywall black for strategic contrast. Additional black accents, including the kitchen's cabinets, counters, and appliances, and even the roof deck's spray foam, creates rhythm and unity, while a custom maple vanity, Ipe wood shower floors, and select furniture pieces bring warmth.   

1905 E Palmcroft Drive is on the market for $344,900. For more information, visit the site here.

