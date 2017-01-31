Boeing Castle in Seattle's Blue Ridge Neighborhood Taken to New Heights

Land originally purchased for timber by William E. Boeing, founder of The Boeing Company, was built into a neighborhood for company executives in the early 1930s. A series of five brick homes were constructed and appropriately dubbed "the castles" by local residents. With spectacular views of the Puget Sound and Olympic mountains, this home was a catch for a local family of four who purchased it mid-2015. The 3-bed, 2.5-bath boasts plenty of yard space, a grand, ballroom-style living room and a carriage house. As expected from a Depression-area home, the utilities and hubs of the home (bathrooms and kitchen) needed some work. From dated to dreamy, Satterberg Desonier Dumo Interior Design and our team at Model Remodel helped the homeowners take their historic property to new heights with some major updates and much-needed TLC.

Photos: Cindy Apple Photography

Painted gutters and trim, and a new fenced-in patio with steps transforms the backyard exterior into a more modern and usable space.

The most prominent update was the transformation to an open-concept kitchen. Two walls were removed and updates were made to the cabinets, fixtures and tiles to completely transform the space into a functional heart of the home. The two-seater island makes for the perfect nook to watch on the built-in TV while dinner is cooking.

A custom backsplash was designed using Ann Sacks tile which compliments the marble countertop and accentuates the Wolf range.

The original octagonal window was kept intact, adding to the kitchen's charm.

The living room also received a quick, but eye-catching, makeover. New paint and the removal of old fireplace stones makes the ballroom-style living room appear even bigger. The family’s elegant furniture and carefully positioned mirror also add to the character of the room.