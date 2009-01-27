Bloomingdale Interiors Get New

Modernism and Manhattan's Bloomingdale's have not exactly been close bedfellows over the years. Here and there, the department store has sold its share of legends—including Knoll, for example, in the 1960s and '70s. But as of late, Bloomingdale's has been surpassed by deft boutiques, joining the ranks of department stores across the country that are, in essence, storerooms for bulky and irrelevant dinosaurs and La-Z-Boy sectionals. This week that will change.

Bloomingdale's has taken a departure for the contemporary by relaunching its furniture department. Mega-manufacturers Ralph Lauren and Gold + Williams will now be joined by such elusive talents as Thayer Coggin, for whom Milo Baughman designed exceptionally memorable pieces.



To celebrate the department's face-lift Bloomingdale's sponsored the Big Window Challenge, and winners Maxwell Gillingham-Ryan, Jane Mount, Curtis Robertson, and Patrick Hamilton each designed a window of the Lexington Avenue store.



First image: The Downtown Chalet by Jane Mount Apartment Therapy window competition, Jaunary 20, 2009.