Birdhouses

By Christopher Bright –
Dear Dwell: We'd like to get a modern-looking birdhouse. Which ones will look best in our backyard? —Erik Edwards, St. Louis, Missouri
Rest assured, there are a number of attractive abodes for your chirpy friends. Take a look at this roundup of small-scale architecture, from handcrafted ceramics to wooden case studies—there's something for every sparrow and martin.
