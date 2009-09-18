View Photos
Billykirk Bike Frame Bag
Add to
Like
Share
By Aaron Britt –
I ride my bicycle quite a lot, and often find myself in the position of having a few things to carry with me, but not really enough to warrant a bulky messenger bag. I could slip my a paperback in my belt maybe, but what am I supposed to do with this sandwich? The leather-working brothers behind the all-American brand Billykirk have just the thing: their Bike Frame Bag.
Not so big that you can cram a textbook in there, but just the right size for your wallet, maybe a slim digital camera and a little something for lunch, the Bike Frame Bag is the perfect size to get your gear off your back. It's handmade in America as well, and though it's designed to fit the slimmer tubes of road and track bikes, the Kirk brothers can make the adjustment if you want to clip it to a mountain bike as well. Handsome stuff, fellas.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.