Billykirk Bike Frame Bag

Not so big that you can cram a textbook in there, but just the right size for your wallet, maybe a slim digital camera and a little something for lunch, the Bike Frame Bag is the perfect size to get your gear off your back. It's handmade in America as well, and though it's designed to fit the slimmer tubes of road and track bikes, the Kirk brothers can make the adjustment if you want to clip it to a mountain bike as well. Handsome stuff, fellas.