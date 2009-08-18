Beyond the Barrio: Alfredo Brillembourg

In 1993, Alfredo Brillembourg founded the Caracas, Venezuela–based Urban Think Tank, an independent nonprofit group focused on the research and practice of architecture; Austrian-born Hubert Klumpner joined him as codirector a few years later. Urban Think Tank’s most recent project, Caracas Case, was initiated with the Federal Cultural Foundation of Germany. For the project, Urban Think Tank started a residency program where artists, architects, filmmakers, photographers, and philosophers from all over the world would study different aspects of the city of Caracas. Prestel recently published Informal City: Caracas Case, a book that documents the project.