LA Design Week/end Was the Comeback the City Needs Right Now

This story is part of Fair Take, our reporting on global design events that looks up close at the newest ideas in fixtures, furnishings, and more. I’ve been to Los Angeles countless times—and even lived there briefly—but I’ve never seen LA like I did when I flew out from New York for LA Design Week/end last week. I saw the spacious workspace of Ravenhill Studio, packed to the gills with works by California artists and designers in the show Los Angeles Sets A Table. I saw the private home of Paul McCobb collector Yogi Proctor, which operates part-time as a museum for the midcentury designer. Proctor lives there with his wife, but it’s furnished almost entirely with McCobb pieces, supplemented by books and printed research that provide context for the work. I stayed in the Downtown LA Proper, a former YWCA transformed by Kelly Wearstler into a charming hotel. I saw Eric Wareheim’s plant and outdoor furnishings emporium, Serpentine, transformed for Halloween with a haunted house outback.

Jason Koharik and LA Design Week/end founder Holland Denvir launch party for Jason Koharik’s new collection with Alora Lighting, where my trip to LA began.

The fair was co-founded by Holland Denvir, a design industry professional who also works for the lighting company Gantri and cofounded Nomadory, a custom-order rug company and creative director Meghan McNeer. Everyone involved still has a day job, making the weekend a true labor of love. It’s quite an undertaking with 140 shows this year, up from 46 in the first year. Just in its third year, LA Design Week/end is coming of age in a city in transition. The past handful of years have not been easy, between the Hollywood strikes, the Altadena and Palisades fires, the shrinking pool of opportunities in film and television as production companies chase tax credits and cheaper labor abroad, and continuing ICE raids. You can add to the list recent comments from President Trump, where he suggests using the city as sacrifice for the ongoing war in Iran.

The festival’s kick off party was held at the studio of the Haas Brothers, who are known for their otherworldly whimsical sculptures and furniture pieces, like the oversized lamps seen here.

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When I mention to Denvir that it’s great to see people coming together for the fair, and how clear the community desire for the events are, they point out that this readiness to help is in part because of what the city has gone through in the past few years, not in spite of it. "I think all of that has actually shown how resilient Los Angeles is, and how much we support each other. I think LA Design Week/end lets us focus on joy, so we don’t have to think about those things for a minute, but it's that same energy that’s already here," Denvir says. "We’re just coming together to celebrate rather than to rebuild per se." That sense of community is what made the biggest impression on me throughout the show—whether it was new bonds being forged, existing communities opening up their spaces, or just a level of openness that felt more casual than network-y. (As the Serpentine spooktacular exemplified, nothing was being taken too seriously.) My time in LA began at Jason Koharik’s studio and home, where he displayed his latest collection for Alora Lighting, which will be sold via Lumens next year. There was an open door policy in the truest sense of the words, as visitors were welcome to explore every nook and cranny of his space. I did take the opportunity to wind up the spiral staircase and peer into his bedroom, complete with an elegantly organized selection of ties.

At After the Tides, sand pedestals displaying ceramics operated as speakers, too, adding to the immersive quality of the show’s soundscape. Ju + Design, Christina Pierson, Elina Manvel, and NJH, among others, showed work.

Leo Estevez, the cofounder of creative services company Small Green Door in Boyle Heights, opened his company’s workspace to event organizers for the weekend at no charge. The large complex includes the Small Green Door offices, as well as a gallery space, and a couple of other companies’ workspaces. One of the LAD/W shows held there was a dance party with DJs from LA indie radio station DubLab, the other event was a weekend-long exhibition titled After the Tides. The show transformed the large open space where the Small Green Door team’s desks are usually located into a display of mostly ceramic works influenced by nature, many with a gothic edge. You’d never recognize it as an office, with a sonic water installation by Edge Sound Research grounding the whole presentation and sand pedestals, also crafted at Edge Sound Research’s studio, elevating many of the pieces. For Estevez, it was "a no brainer" to open the space for others to use. "I think we've gotten along so well with Holland because they just understand that a really big component of design is the community," Estevez says.

Our Joy Is Resistance included a mix of artworks and design pieces, including a chair by Asher Gillman, a stool by Kaitlyn Quitiquit, and a rug from the newly launched Agnya.

Sarah Al-Qatou, a film and television producer, took her first stab at curating through LAD/W’s curator fellowship program. Her show, Our Joy Is Resistance, hosted by the gallery Enzo, was inspired by a theme she’d been circling for a while, namely how "joy and the pursuit of wonder and fulfillment and pleasure is a disciplined practice," she tells me. The show featured a mix of visual art and design pieces, and a broad range of styles illustrating the different takes on the open-ended theme, including work by Dwell 24 designer Studio Sour. Though Enzo founder Raj Parmar and the LAD/W team were available to lend their expertise, her favorite part of the process was the freedom she felt. "No one ever challenged or questioned my instincts, and that is incredibly refreshing," Al-Qatou says. "I hadn’t felt that level of trust in a long time."

The Ravenhill Studio space filled with people for the show’s Sunday opening.

Los Angeles Sets a Table, the exhibition at Ravenhill Studio, emerged from an idea designer Cathy Callahan had for a show of tablescapes with makers she met through the Echo Park Craft Fair back in 2019. Covid-19 brought it to a screeching halt, but she mentioned it to friends Chelito Villaflor and Chris Albanese of Thought Forms Studio, who curated a show at LA Design Week/end last year, and they decided to collaborate for this year’s edition. The vision evolved, placing the quality of California light at the center. Two tables represented dawn and dusk, and the opposing color palettes brought a high level of clarity to a broad range of works that could have otherwise felt cacophonous. "I like this idea of the table as a symbol of gathering," Villaflor explained to me. "Having this table with all of our friends and designers and artists that we admire, literally gathering on a table, including the table and the chairs, was representative of what we need right now: real life experiences, things that are made by hand."

When Villaflor asked Brendan Ravenhill about hosting Los Angeles Sets a Table in his space, Ravenhill immediately asked if he could make cutlery for the show.