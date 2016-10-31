Best Freeriding Ski Gear For Winter 2016

Whether you’re planning a big trip to a ski resort this winter or are simply lucky enough to have a place nearby where you can ski whenever the next big snow day arrives, we’ve put together a practical list for you. From must-haves and innovative items to new favorites, read on to discover the best freeriding ski gear for this winter.

Pescado by Eric Pollard

If you’re a passionate skier, you’ll love the new Line Pescado skis designed in a collaboration with freeskier, film editor and painter Eric Pollard. The design is simple yet innovative. The swallow tail, elegant fish shape and softer tip will give you an edge, make the skis float faster, or help you initiate precise turns easier, depending on your needs. The surfy Pescado design features a lightweight full wood core, bamboo laminate sides and a modern graphic on the veneer topsheet, perfectly blending performance, premium quality and art in one. Buy here.

Furtis Ski Poles

Lightweight but extremely tough, the new Furtis ski poles are the perfect partner for your snow adventures this winter. They are manufactured by Black Crows from a 100% composite material that is specifically designed to be both light and resistant to stress. The articulated basket is set on a swiveling ball, which makes it easy to adjust the poles to different terrain and angles. The longer grip allows the skier to grab them at different levels, which will come in handy in either touring or climbing situations. Buy here.

Rush Glove

Keep your hands protected and warm with the Rush Glove. Designed with freerides and snowboarders in mind, the gloves feature a breathable and durable GORE-TEX® fabric, leather palm, fingers and short cuff, as well as Primaloft® insulation. The superior dexterity is achieved by mapping the fingers separately according to natural hand movements, to ensure that the range of motions is similar to that of a naked hand. Buy here.



Fission SV Jacket

Make sure you’re toasty while you enjoy your freeriding with the Fission SV Jacket. Designed and manufactured by Arc’teryx, the jacket provides maximum warmth thanks to its premium insulation and weatherproof GORE-TEX® fabric. It comes with articulated elbows, insulated hood, watertight zippers, and six pockets. Perfect for severe weather, the lightweight jacket offers optimum protection so you can enjoy your ski day completely, whether snow or shine. Buy here.



Electrolite Goggle

Take on the snow in style and complete comfort with the innovative Electrolite goggles. Made with a 100% mold injected EVA frame, they’re the lightest goggles currently on the market. But that’s not all. The thermo-set compression molded silicone strap has integrated adjusters and boasts Morse code details. On the front, the oversized lens is actually a fixed dual cylindrical thermo-formed lens that not only provides optimum visibility and 100% UV protection, but also comes with both anti-fog and anti-scratch finishes as well as anti-reflective technology. Buy here.



Arc’teryx Stingray Pant

The Arc’teryx Stingray Softshell Pant is made with a lightweight and breathable Gore-Tex Soft Shell fabric, guaranteeing weather protection and mobility at the same time. The slightly stretchy material is soft to the touch and pliable, but it’s also waterproof and durable. Other features include gaiters with gripper elastic and boot hooks, articulated layers, two pockets with water-resistant zippers, and a RECCO reflector strip. Backed by a lifetime warranty, the Stingray Softshell Pant is meant to be a companion on all your future snow days. Buy here.



SKX Ski Socks SKX Ski Socks Endure Helmet

From veteran freeriders to rookie skiers, everyone on the slope needs a top quality helmet. The anon. Endure helmet blends functionality and performance in an elegant design. The Flex-Shell construction features an ABS exterior and an integrated G-Form™ Reactive Protection Technology™ that helps to minimize and dissipate the energy from an impact. On the interior, the high-density foam liner provides comfort at all times. Easy to open and close, the helmet comes with a magnetic snap buckle that can be used even with one hand or while wearing gloves. Buy here.



SKX Ski Socks

Don’t forget to pack some warm socks designed for skiing – your feet will thank you. The SKX Ski Socks offer comfort when you need it the most and protect your feet when riding and landing. The innovative combination of THOR•LON® and THOR•WICK® yarns ensure optimum wicking action to keep the skin dry, while the cushioned arch, ball and heel provide warmth, comfort and protection at the same time. These over-calf socks also come with a ventilation panel and a cushioned shin and instep. Buy here.



Free Rider 24

The Free Rider 24 backpack is not only highly functional, but it also comes with an integrated TÜV-certified protector that can be removed and worn under clothing using the supplied strap. Ideal for fast riding through the snow, the backpack comes with a neoprene hip belt that keeps it close to the body. The numerous practical features include fasteners for skis, snowboards and helmets, loops for picks and other gear, separate safety compartment, phone and camera compartments, cushioned goggle case, and front access to the main compartment. Safety features include an alarm whistle and hydration system compatibility. Buy here.



Scarpa Freedom RS Alpine Touring Boot Black Diamond Deploy 7 Shovel

A portable and durable shovel is a must-have for any freerider. This Black Diamond Deploy 7 Shovel fits inside a backpack thanks to its collapsible handle that nestles inside the blade. Perfect for snow pits or backcountry adventures, the shovel is made with a lightweight but reliable aluminum blade and a comfortable D/T handle. It weighs 1 lb 8 oz, measures 18.5 in packed and 26..8 in assembled. Buy here.



Scarpa Freedom RS Alpine Touring Boot

Scarpa has done it again and released a high performance addition to the popular Freedom collection. The Freedom RS boot is created for high level freeriders, so it’s not surprising that it’s the brand’s burliest design to date. It features the Scarpa Alpine Touring technology from the previous model, but brings a set of innovative features that up the ante. The RS comes with a 130 flex, carbon-reinforced Pebax Rnew shell, polyamide cuff, XT Ride Power Block ski/hike switch technology, heat-moldable liner, and four micro-adjustable buckles. The boots can be customized: the spoiler and the Vibram Mountain Plus tech soles are removable, while the forward lean and buckles can be easily adjusted. Buy here.



