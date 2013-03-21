View Photos
Behind the Scenes at VIPP
By Jaime Gillin –
We're big fans of VIPP here at Dwell, and we've previously covered products like their soap dispenser, trash bin, and toothbrush holder in the magazine and on Dwell.com. So we were excited to see a recent video they produced, which gets into the history of the company and their approach to design and manufacturing.The video does a nice job laying out the company's legacy, and showing how their approach to their very first product—their iconic trash bin, designed in 1939—ripples out into all their later designs, including their new kitchen systems.
They prioritize function over aesthetics, and always start from a place of craftsmanship and manufacturing, working with steel in their industrial workshop.
But don't call what they do "design." They pride themselves on their practical, no-nonsense approach to creating products. As Kasper Egelund, CEO and the grandson of VIPP founder Holger Nielsen, puts it: "We produce tools, not design. We don't like the word 'design.'"