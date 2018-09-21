Before & After: Two Masterful Kitchen Renovations by Case Design

The Case method leverages the team's expertise in a collaborative process that involves the homeowners from start to finish. A designated project manager helps each client with material selection, budgeting, construction planning, and timelines.
Below, we shine the spotlight on two kitchen renovation projects handled by Case.
Designed by Elena Eskandari with Greg Polen as project manager, this modern kitchen update required taking out part of the wall, which completely changed the layout. All the old finishings were replaced with new materials, and a 12-foot island was added.
The clients wanted an improved flow, ample space to cook and bake, and updated materials and appliances, so Eskandari added a new island with a hood for better circulation, ample seating and counter space, two-toned cabinetry, and a colorful backsplash.
"The post and beam construction made installing recessed lighting difficult, so we used track lighting combined with smaller task fixtures and pendants to provide ample lighting," says Eskandari. "The floor-to-ceiling windows limited cabinet locations, so our solution was the extra-long island, which was designed with much needed storage, and seating for seven."
To solve the problem of a tight, cramped kitchen with an awkward layout and a lack of continuous countertops, Case project developer Erin Hoopes, designer Elena Eskandari, and project manager Loren Sanders worked together to change the layout and fit-outs from the floor to the ceiling.
The client wanted to retain the architectural integrity and cohesiveness of their historic home while updating the kitchen for a growing family. To help them achieve this goal, the Case team removed a large column of pipes located in the center of the original space.
To maintain the home’s classic style and vintage design, the team selected new Encaustic cement floor tiles in black, white, and grey. New, low-maintenance, marble-effect quartz countertops were chosen to give the kitchen a vintage look.
The plaster walls on the right side of the old kitchen weren’t even, but the client didn’t want reframe the entire wall. In order to create a cohesive layout that wouldn’t call for removing all the existing plaster and lath, or relocating the radiator, Case built a new wall that allowed for the seamless incorporation of a new range and niche, without jogs in the focal wall.
The new design allowed for a standard refrigerator to be built into a space that was previously a doorway.
"Finding the perfect floor tile that worked for the space was a bit of a challenge," says Hoopes. "We looked at several dozen patterns from a variety of vendors, and zeroed in on this final selection as it incorporated all the colors in the right pattern distribution to add just enough ‘wow’ to the final design."
