The cabin’s original screened porch had been enclosed for additional living space, but it wasn’t very usable, so Jobe and Corral converted it back to its original purpose. Now, it serves as a mudroom and a transition space leading to the living room. The preserved board and batten siding is painted Benjamin Moore’s Kendall Charcoal and the ceiling fans are from Schoolhouse. Board-formed concrete replaces the brick, and the new steps are limestone slabs taken from the tops of quarries so that the top surface is natural.