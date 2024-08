The firm kept the ceilings, added shiplap to the walls, and painted both surfaces Benjamin Moore’s Winter White. They replaced the existing floors with reclaimed long-leaf pine that had "the same tone and feel" as what was there before, says architect Camille Jobe. A DellaRobbia sofa is surrounded by vintage leather chairs from 1st Dibs, Croft House side tables, and a custom coffee table designed in collaboration between JCA and Jobe Fabrications.