Before: The entry of the 1965 Jennings Residence has a distinct vaulted ceiling over the stairwell, with a skylight and expressed structure. "The architecture team had envisioned using telephone poles for the posts, but they weren’t able to get the poles up the street because it’s winding and narrow," says Jason Millersmith, the current owner. "So, they flew the poles in via helicopter to the job site. To this day, everyone on the street says, ‘You moved into the helicopter house.’"