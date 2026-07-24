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Before & After: How a Portland Couple Took Their Midcentury Kitchen From Cramped to Chef’s KissView 32 Photos
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Before & After: How a Portland Couple Took Their Midcentury Kitchen From Cramped to Chef’s Kiss

After a decade living in the 1965 house by a celebrated local architect, the pair tasked Risa Boyer Architecture with reconfiguring a few of its common spaces—which went a long way in rejuvenating the residence.
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As soon as Jeff saw this midcentury-modern house by renowned architect John Storrs in Portland, Oregon, he knew it was the one.

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Brian Libby
Dwell Contributor
Brian Libby is a Portland-based architecture writer who has contributed to Dwell since 2004. He has also written for The New York Times, Architect, CityLab, Salon, Metropolis, Architectural Record and The Oregonian, among others.

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RenovationsBefore & AfterHome ToursPacific Northwest HomesDwell+ Exclusive