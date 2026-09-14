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Before & After: They Remodeled Their San Francisco Home to Capture Views of the City’s Famous Fog
Bach Architecture reworked a 1910 Edwardian home so a Finnish-American couple could engage in all of their favorite activities, including cooking, using the sauna, and sky scanning.
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When Mackenzie Nicholson and Jussi Tahtinen were about to have their first child and looking for a new home in San Francisco, they had a few conditions. First, there was the lime test. "That was basically our own version of the walkability score," says Jussi. "If you need to make a G and T and you're out of limes, a five-minute walk should remedy that."
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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.
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