"I wanted a place that was inviting, but with a muted warmth," says Kara of dining room. They covered the entire space—including the walls, ceiling, cabinetry, and fireplace (with a relocated mantel)—in Farrow & Ball’s Green Smoke. The 17th-century Spanish walnut dining table from Restoration Hardware is surrounded by Ceremonie green mohair dining chairs by Athena Calderone for Crate&Barrel. The tambor buffet, beneath windows that Seamus relocated from elsewhere in the house, is from Anthropologie.