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Before & After: Curvy Cabinetry and Minty Marble Refresh a Former Bachelor Pad in Mumbai
Kaviar Collaborative helps a couple turn a lackluster event space into a cozy home with flowing spaces and storage to spare.
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When Ardith Vijh and Nikita Rijhwani were looking to move in together, they didn’t have to search far. Ardith had inherited a flat in the building where he grew up, in the Bandra suburb of Mumbai. The apartment had been sectioned off from another family unit, and it was primarily used for parties and events.
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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.
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