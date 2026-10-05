Before & After: They Were Told It Wouldn’t Work. They Expanded Their Palo Alto Eichler Anyway

When Kiki Carauta and Alex Nako first approached an architect to work on a second-story addition for their Eichler in Palo Alto, they said no. "They don’t work," the architect told them. But Kiki and Alex had an idea. "We didn’t want an addition that was mimicking an Eichler," says Kiki. "We didn’t want it to look like it was part of the house."