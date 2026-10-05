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Before & After: They Were Told It Wouldn’t Work. They Expanded Their Palo Alto Eichler Anyway
A family of five doubled the floor plan with a two-level addition that isn’t trying to recreate the past.
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When Kiki Carauta and Alex Nako first approached an architect to work on a second-story addition for their Eichler in Palo Alto, they said no. "They don’t work," the architect told them. But Kiki and Alex had an idea. "We didn’t want an addition that was mimicking an Eichler," says Kiki. "We didn’t want it to look like it was part of the house."
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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.