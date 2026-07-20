Before & After: How a Seattle Couple Gave Their Boring Garage the Best View in the House
Best Practice Architecture retooled the structure into a colorful ADU with a bed nook, storage to spare, and windows for the resident dog and its owners.
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When Rachel Lauter and Sean Vanaman were trying to decide if they should convert their standard Seattle garage into a detached ADU, their decision was made after they climbed up on its roof. "That’s when we realized the view was going to be pretty incredible," recalls Rachel.
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Melissa Dalton
Dwell Contributor
Melissa Dalton is a freelance writer in Portland, Oregon, who has been writing for Dwell since 2017. Read more of her work about design and architecture at melissadalton.net.