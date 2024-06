The team sourced the marble hex floor tile in the powder room from Tile for Less in Seattle, while Matthew copied the design for the wainscot from the lobby of the historic Publix Hotel, now an apartment building. The sink and faucet are both salvage finds, with a new sink bowl from Elkay. Matthew and Holly chose the Scalamandré wallpaper because it was designed for the NYC restaurant Gino’s, where Matthew’s grandfather was a regular.