A space Butcher calls a "weird two-story closet" by the staircase became the powder room on the first floor and a reading nook at the landing. The couple’s child suggested a forest theme, which they achieved with wallpaper from Murals Your Way and a log sconce from Unique Lighting Co. on Etsy. "I think I use it more than our 12-year-old does," says Matthew. "I like to curl up in there with a laptop."