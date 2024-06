Matthew and Holly worked with Best Practice Architecture on the remodel, removing the front portion of the addition from the 1950s and reinstating the original bay window. The remaining addition had to be rebuilt—it’s clad in tongue-and-groove 3-inch "tight knot" vertical cedar boards from Dunn Lumber to emphasize that it’s not part of the original design. The main body of the house has horizontal cedar clapboard that was revealed when the gray cement tile was taken off.