The blue tiles and hot tub–style bath were a 1980s addition to the home. Catherine and Dermot loved these elements, so they renovated the entire bathroom around the bathtub and tiles. "We just didn’t think there was any point in changing something we liked so much," says Catherine. "I love sitting in the bathtub and looking out at the mountains through the window." The white floor tiles are the same tiles found in the kitchen, creating a sense of continuity throughout.