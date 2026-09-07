Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
Before & After: With a €512K Reno, a Couple Found Space to Live Separately but Together
Enlisting a little help from their friends, industrial designers Júlia Muñoz and Ferran Lajara created a cozy home in the Catalonian countryside with distinct spaces for their practices.
Text by
What’s the secret to matrimonial harmony? For Júlia Muñoz and Ferran Lajara, it’s being able to live separately—with their own individual spaces—under one roof.
Try Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get unlimited access to the very best of Dwell, including a steady stream of subscriber exclusives, ad-free browsing, and more.
Subscribe to Dwell+
You can cancel at any time. Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In