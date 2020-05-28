Whitney created a bright and airy feeling for the kitchen by switching out the stainless-steel appliances for bright white ones. Sunlight pours in from the skylight and reflects off of the glossy finish of the cream-colored counters that replaced the original black speckled countertops. "I was craving bright countertops, but I also wanted something with a slight, sandy texture as an homage to the nearby beach," says Whitney. "I also liked the idea of a mildly reflective surface to help enhance the light that spills in from the skylight over the dining counter."