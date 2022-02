Before: In the previous incarnation of the galley kitchen, black and stainless-steel appliances and speckled black countertops were cumbersome and drew too much visual attention. "We swapped out the dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove," says Whitney. "The previous fridge had a massive back-coil that consumed several inches of its counter-depth design, and the exterior was black on both sides, which stood in stark contrast to the rest of the airy little home.