Fabrikate kept the front facade of this bungalow intact, while remodeling it to better accommodate a family, their pets, and a love for the color red. "Red was our client’s color," says designer Kate Harry. "Textiles, objects, lipstick...it was her color. (That, and indigo.) It really does match her exuberance and joy of life, and we felt it needed to be reflected in her home."