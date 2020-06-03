Before & After: A Vibrant Remodel Tunes Up an Australian Bungalow for a Family and Their Pets
7
of
24
Bright red laminate shelves hold the family’s coffee supplies in a delightful reveal.
Photo Categories:
Kitchen
,
Engineered Quartz Counters
,
Refrigerator
,
Laminate Cabinets
,
Range Hood
,
Concrete Floors
,
Ceiling Lighting
,
Wood Cabinets
,
Colorful Cabinets
,
Concrete Backsplashes
,
Pendant Lighting
,
Range
,
Dishwasher
,
Undermount Sinks
,
Recessed Lighting
,
Microwave
Also Appears In
16 Impressive “Before & After” Renovations in Australia
Save