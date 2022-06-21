Before & After: A Timeworn Midcentury in Connecticut Gets a Moody Makeover

Alex Fawcett had been looking for a midcentury fixer-upper for two years before he found this one tucked among the trees in Northford, Connecticut. When he purchased it from the sellers, he learned that it had been designed and built in 1956 by their father, local architect Cyril K. Smith, who had studied at Yale under Louis Kahn. "It’s actually the only residence that [Smith] did, as he was an architect that mostly focused on commercial buildings," says Alex. "It was like his Case Study home. So, it was of that era and of that time."

