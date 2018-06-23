An Iconic Portland Midcentury Is Seeking a New Owner For $1.6M

Originally designed in 1939 by Roscoe Hemenway, the Burton House was once home to famed artist Verne Tossey, who was best known for his campy pulp fiction book covers throughout the 1950s and 60s.

Recently, Portland–based designer Benjamin Silver and builder Oliver Olson have completely renovated the home, transforming the property into a modern interpretation of Hemenway's original design. Now, this beautiful abode is being listed for $1,595,000. Scroll ahead for fascinating "before" and "after" images.

The Exterior Before: