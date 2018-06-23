An Iconic Portland Midcentury Is Seeking a New Owner For $1.6M
Originally designed in 1939 by Roscoe Hemenway, the Burton House was once home to famed artist Verne Tossey, who was best known for his campy pulp fiction book covers throughout the 1950s and 60s.
Recently, Portland–based designer Benjamin Silver and builder Oliver Olson have completely renovated the home, transforming the property into a modern interpretation of Hemenway's original design. Now, this beautiful abode is being listed for $1,595,000. Scroll ahead for fascinating "before" and "after" images.
The Exterior Before:
"I sat down and looked at the original home and asked myself: What would Roscoe Hemenway design if he were alive today? He wouldn't be designing a tiny kitchen and closed-off spaces. He was a modern man—he would be opening up the house," explains Silver.
The Exterior After:
By bringing in elements of elegant, modern British design, and blending them with the distinct contemporary aesthetic of the Pacific Northwest, Silver and Olson have carefully considered every aspect of the remodel. The result is a stunning residence where detail, form, and function are in harmony with the surrounding landscape.
The Living Room Before:
The Living Room After:
The Dining Room and Kitchen Before:
The Dining Room and Kitchen After:
The Master Bedroom Before:
The Master Bedroom After:
The Basement Before:
The Basement After:
5202 SW Burton Drive is now being listed by Sam Dowlatdad of The Agency PDX. See the full listing here.
Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.
Project Credits:
Architectural planning: collaboration by Benjamin Silver Design & Maria Cohen Design
General Contractor: Oliver Olson Build
Structural Engineer: Tim Covert
Landscape Design: Troy Clayton
Lighting Design: Benjamin Silver Design
Interior Design: Benjamin Silver Design
Cabinetry Design: Benjamin Silver Design
Cabinetry Production and Installation: Oliver Olson Build
Get the Renovations Newsletter
From warehouse conversions to rehabbed midcentury gems, to expert advice and budget breakdowns, the renovation newsletter serves up the inspiration you need to tackle your next project.