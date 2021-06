In the dining room, a painting by Moroccan artist Lrnce. In the living room, a Timothy Oulton Nest Sectional joins a side table and coffee table by Klein Agency, the latter fashioned from a leftover travertine remnant from a slab used for a bathroom. "I call it my baby elephant coffee table, because it's got this really cute little oblong top with these little baby elephant trunk-like legs," says Amber. The lamp is by Studio Dunn.